Port Hardy Museum opens Remembrance Day exhibit until Nov. 30

Port Hardy Heritage Society President Mary-Ann Smith stands next to the Remembrance Day exhibit. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Museum has opened a new military themed Remembrance Day exhibit.

Mary-Ann Smith, president of the Port Hardy Heritage Society, said she put the exhibit together in about a week with many items borrowed from the army, navy, and airforce.

“We’ve also got stuff from our own archives here,” she said. “I hope everybody comes and has a look at it.”

The exhibit runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, and the museum is open from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

