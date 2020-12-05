Port Hardy museum wants to know if you can identify who’s in this photo

If you can help with identifying the photo, please contact 250-949-8143.

Port Hardy Museum curator Jane Hutton is looking to find out who is in this photo. (Port Hardy Museum photo)

It’s a real mystery, one that the Port Hardy Museum would love to solve.

Curator/Director Jane Hutton sent the Gazette a photograph of “two lovely children that has been in the Port Hardy Museum & Archives for many years.”

She added there is no information about who donated it or who the children are. “If you can help with identifying it, please contact us at 949-8143, phmachin@telus.net, or drop by. My fingers are crossed in hope of someone recognizing them!”

