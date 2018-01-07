Port Hardy Polar Bear swim a “chilly” good time!

Check out some great photos from Port Hardy’s annual Polar Bear swim Jan. 1 at the Seagate Wharf!
Here’s some great photos from Port Hardy’s annual Polar Bear swim.
Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.
In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee is formed to review council pay.
Port Alice wants help to keep two RCMP officers living in the village
Conservation warning residents to be extra diligent
North Island properties fell short of the average 10 to 25 per cent increase
Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan
Here’s some great photos from Port Hardy’s annual Polar Bear swim.
Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out
Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience
“It should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”
The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand
Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights
Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services
Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer
“It should be a fun day for all, and a great opportunity to make new friends.”
Here’s some great photos from Port Hardy’s annual Polar Bear swim.