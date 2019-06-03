Port Hardy Pride Day on hold as society looks at new date for festivities

PORT HARDY PRIDE SOCIETY PHOTO Aug. 17 conflicts with Orca Fest in Port McNeill, so the Port Hardy Pride Society is looking at a new date.

Port Hardy’s Pride Day proclamation has been delayed once again, but it’s not council’s fault.

Originally the Port Hardy Pride Society was planning on holding Pride Day on Aug. 17 in Port Hardy, but the society is now currently in the middle of looking for a different date to hold LGBTQ+ festivities on due to a conflicting schedule with Orca Fest in Port McNeill.

Port Hardy Pride Society member Cheryl Zaw sent out a message on social media about the issue, noting they have “heard the concerns that have been voiced and are having serious discussions around the date. We’re doing everything we can to make this accessible to as many people as possible.”

Zaw added there are a lot of “factors that we’re having to consider with the date” and they are “hoping to have a final decision made by end of next week.”

