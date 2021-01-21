Port Hardy RCMP give back to local community members in need

“We leave,” says Voller “but a piece of our hearts stays in each community we served in.”

An officer fills up the back of a police car with toys. (Submitted photo)

For the Port Hardy RCMP Christmas wasn’t quite over in January. In an effort to start 2021 on a positive note Port Hardy RCMP Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) members teamed up with Toys R Us and Soap for Hope to provide toys and personal hygiene items to local residents.

On Jan. 6, Cst. Stacey Macdonald with the help of Cst. Rebekah Draht, loaded up the back of the police vehicle with various toys and hygiene items and dropped the donations to various places in Port Hardy, Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw’s Indigenous community, Kwakiutl Indigenous community, and Quatsino Indigenous community. The remaining toys were given to North Island building blocks.

This event was organized by Corp. Chris Voller, who had since left the Port Hardy RCMP but planned the event remotely while on vacation.

“We leave,” says Voller “but a piece of our hearts stays in each community we served in.”

Voller worked with Toys R’ Us, Soap for Hope, and the public in order to get the donations. Macdonald then took over by receiving the toys and hygienic products and ensuring they were delivered.

