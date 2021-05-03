Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul talks recreation stats. (Tanya Kaul photo)

Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul talks recreation stats. (Tanya Kaul photo)

Port Hardy recreation statistics show growth during COVID-19 pandemic

The District of Port Hardy’s recreation statistics for January-March of 2021 are in and they are looking quite promising.

Tanya Kaul, director of recreation for the district, noted she had presented the statistics to the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Committee on April 21, “and the committee was resally thrilled to see the strong participation across the board in all of our areas.”

Kaul wanted to share the statistics with the public to show what the public’s participation level has been at during the pandemic, “and what the attendance numbers show, is that despite COVID-19 restrictions and COVID safety concerns, the public has full confidence in our COVID safety plans and that we are following all of our COVID protocol.”

Swimming lengths in particular were really popular at the Port Hardy indoor pool. Kaul was proud to say there was an average of 373 participants attending monthly for swim lengths.

The indoor pool only has four lap lanes and everyone has to stay in their own lane due to COVID protocols, but due to the pool using a pre-booking system, “it is a manageable system for the lifeguards because we are only allowing four people at a time to do their lengths,” confirmed Kaul, who added the lanes are being “very tightly controlled, and everyone is following the rules quite nicely.”

As for usage of the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena, the district didnt have a safety plan up and running for family bubble skates in January, but in February there were 234 families that came out to use the arena. March saw 81 families use the arena.

Kaul thinks there are two reasons for the high number of users. “Number one is we are offering a safe and confident plan approved by health authorities, and number two is we are ramping up our advertising,” she said. “We have posters, we have our website, the Port Hardy Recreation Facebook page, a lot more social media, we are reaching out to the public with an e-newsletter that anyone can sign up for where once a month we send out information on what’s happening at the Port Hardy recreation centre.”

Kaul added they have also just completed a hiring process for a community outreach coordinator who will be starting on June 7. “The main bulk of that job will be to organize, plan and implement camps and events for children of all ages in the months of July and August.”

As for grants, the district is still waiting to hear back about the funding needed to improve the indoor pool.

“We’re very hopeful we are going to hear by summertime, so we can get on with the process of making sure its maintained,” Kaul said, adding that Port Hardy is a wonderful place for recreation. “We’ve come a long ways in a short amount of time, and we are looking forward to the months ahead.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Port Hardy recreation January stats.

Port Hardy recreation January stats.

Port Hardy recreation February stats.

Port Hardy recreation February stats.

Port Hardy recreation March stats.

Port Hardy recreation March stats.

Previous story
New bridge on Cape Scott Trail means better access for everyone

Just Posted

Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul talks recreation stats. (Tanya Kaul photo)
Port Hardy recreation statistics show growth during COVID-19 pandemic

The District of Port Hardy’s recreation statistics for January-March of 2021 are… Continue reading

Agree or disagree with North Island Rising? Write a letter to the editor at editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
McQuarrie: So you say you’re not a socialist

‘That is a myth, as we are all socialists at some point in the day, every day’

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)
COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

April 27 flight from Calgary on BCCDC list

The Fort Rupert Curling Club. (North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: Curling club’s bills to be paid by District of Port Hardy

The COVID-19 Restart Fund is intended to ensure that there is a smooth recovery

The new bridge on the Cape Scott Trail. (Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail Facebook photo)
New bridge on Cape Scott Trail means better access for everyone

‘Happy hiking everyone!’

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NACI recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians ages 30 and up

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Most Read