Port Hardy resident raising funds to purchase DJ equipment compatible for blind people

Dora Speck has been fully blind since birth and is looking to become a mashup producer

Dora Speck has been fully blind since birth and is looking to raise funds to start a DJ career. (Submitted photo)

Dora Speck is a longtime Port Hardy resident who was born fully blind. She’s turning 30-years-old this December and has dreams of one day becoming a DJ. What’s holding her back? Expensive technology compatible for blind people.

Not one to let anything stand in her way, Speck is striking out on her own this Christmas with a GoFundMe page to help her raise the money needed to purchase equipment so she can start her dream career as a mashup producer.

“Music has been a huge part of my life growing up,” Speck said. “I’m often searching mashups on YouTube and admiring the talented people behind them. I’d like to be able to work with Logic Pro using Apple’s built-in screen reader called VoiceOver. As pricey as Logic Pro is, and hearing how people are having great success with it, I know it’ll be worth the investment in the long run.”

She noted she can’t wait to one day make her own mixes, adding that she’s always gravitated towards music. “You can just chill out and listen to it and it lets you escape the real world.”

Speck is looking to raise $2,000. You can find her GoFundMe page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/doras-custom-computer-apple-macbook-pro.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsDonation