Port Hardy Rotary Club donates $8,077 to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

The Port Hardy Rotary Club is once again giving back to community! The club donated a little over $8,000 to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund this year. The hamper fund raises food and donations for many communities in the North Island every Christmas, helping out those who are less fortunate in their time of need. (Port Hardy Rotary Club photo)

