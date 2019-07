What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign?

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO What do you think of the new informational sign the Port Hardy Rotary Club installed at the windmill blade site at the Bear Cove Highway turnoff?

A brand new sign, courtesy of the Port Hardy Rotary Club, detailing the history of wind farms in the North Island has been installed at the site of the District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display at the Bear Cove Highway turnoff.

What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign? Will it help attract tourism to the region?

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter