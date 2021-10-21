Port Hardy Rotary Club steps up to host in-person Pumpkin Patch Walk this season

The Pumpkin Patch Walk will start at Carrot Park on Nov. 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce has decided to hand over the organizing of the annual Pumpkin Patch Walk to the local rotary club this Halloween season.

Rotarian Janet Dorward said the club has enough members to be able to successfully hold an in-person event and will be able to ensure that COVID-19 rules and regulations are being followed.

“We wanted to make sure it happened so we stepped up,” said Dorward. “The chamber has less manpower than we do … so we will be able to follow all of the safety plans approved by the health authority.”

She added one of the key things is everyone will have to follow one direction of travel by entering the Pumpkin Patch Walk at the Torii Gate in Carrot Park by the seawall.

This will be the first year the rotary club has hosted the Pumpkin Patch Walk, and Dorward said the club is excited to be able to offer the traditional walk and that the Lions Club will also be there offering free hot chocolate and hotdogs.

Have your pumpkins curbside on the morning of Nov. 2 for collection, and the walk will begin later that night at 6:00 p.m.

