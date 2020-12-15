Port Hardy Rotary president Janet Dorward presents a big cheque to hamper fund president Sandy Grenier. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy Rotary donates big cheque to Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

The club challenged its members to donate to the North Island Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

The Port Hardy Rotary Club was busy donating to another great cause.

The club challenged its members to donate to the North Island Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund, and agreed to match member donations to a maximum of $4,000.

“The generosity of the Rotarians exceeded expectations with individual donations totalling $7,650. Together with the Club’s donation, the Rotary Club of Port Hardy is ecstatic to present the Christmas Hamper Fund a total donation of $11,650!” stated rotary’s post on social media about the donation.

“From our hearts to yours, in the North Island and throughout the world – we wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”

