The money went to renovating and updating the senior’s bathroom facilities at their building.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Presenting the five thousand dollar cheque to the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society was rotarian Sandy Grenier and rotary President-Elect Robert Gagnon.

More good news for the North Island.

The Rotary Club of Port Hardy donated $5,000 to the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society towards renovating and updating their bathroom facilities. According to rotarian Sandy Grenier, “the renovations are complete and it looks great!”