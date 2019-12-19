Port Hardy Secondary School students bake cookies for striking loggers

Port Hardy Secondary School teacher Robyn Gordon challenged her Career 9 and Career-Life 10 classes to do some random acts of kindness around town.

“The grade 9 class said they wanted to make cookies to give to the strike line,” said Gordon, “So… they made cookies (with the help of four students from her Foods 10-12 class). We then asked if we could have a bus take us out to the line on the Holberg road. The guys were so nice and they appreciated the gingersnaps and shortbread with chocolate chips.”

