Robyn Gordon’s Port Hardy Secondary School grade 9 class baked cookies to give to the striking loggers. (Submitted photos)

Port Hardy Secondary School students bake cookies for striking loggers

Port Hardy Secondary School teacher Robyn Gordon challenged her Career 9 and Career-Life 10 classes to do some random acts of kindness around town.

“The grade 9 class said they wanted to make cookies to give to the strike line,” said Gordon, “So… they made cookies (with the help of four students from her Foods 10-12 class). We then asked if we could have a bus take us out to the line on the Holberg road. The guys were so nice and they appreciated the gingersnaps and shortbread with chocolate chips.”

