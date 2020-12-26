Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society president Rosaline Glynn holds up the certificate from B.C. Premier John Horgan next to Loaves & Fishes director Peter Sinclair, vice president Kris Huddlestan, and Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society recognized by B.C. Premier

‘We are definitely honoured and proud’

The Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society was honoured Dec. 16 with a Certificate of Appreciation from B.C. Premier John Horgan for everything the seniors have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosaline Glynn, president of the society, said they were thrilled to receive the award.

“We are definitely honoured and proud, it was a surprise to hear about it in the beginning, but I think the seniors board and all the volunteers have really earned it by stepping up to look after our seniors… Some of us are vulnerable, are widowed and on their own, and don’t have any family in town, so we wanted to ensure they did not fall through the cracks.”

The award was scheduled to have been given out earlier in the year, but was postponed until after the election.

One of the ways the society has given back is by using grants from the United Way of Central and Northern Vancouver Island for food sustainability to help them provide more than 50 meals every two weeks, said Glynn.

She added they also used other grant funds to “give every senior a gift bag with a gift card to a local store.”

The Port Hardy seniors’ centre has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with only volunteers involved with the food deliveries allowed in, but Glynn noted everyone is welcome to join the society if you’re over 19.

“We’re always looking for help — support your seniors, because if you live long enough you’ll be one.”

