Port Hardy seniors society announces new board members

The board members were elected for the next three years.

The Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Society has announced the election results from its Annual General Meeting.

“Thank-you everyone who attended and as well thank-you to those who were willing to put your names forward to the board,” said Coun. Pat Corbett-Labatt via email.

The following people were elected to the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Society Board for the next three years, and then subsequently positions were voted on at the special board meeting that followed the AGM:

Rosaline Glynn (chair);

Kris Huddlestan (vice chair);

Don Kattler (secretary/treasurer);

Ev Rolfe (director);

Ann Hory (director);

Bud Masales (director);

Candy Nomeland (director); and

Pat Corbett-Labatt (ex-officio appointed by District of Port Hardy).

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors