Port Hardy’s Parks and Rec wants to meet with School District 85

‘We have a reciprocal use agreement with them but it is really quite out of date’

Parks and Rec is looking for a meeting with School District 85.

Coun. Fred Robertson, who is the chair of Port Hardy’s Parks Recreation Arts and Culture Committee (PRACC), confirmed in an interview with the Gazette that at the last PRACC meeting (Aug. 25) they agreed to send a letter to the school district to set up a meeting to renew their reciprocal use agreement.

“We have a reciprocal use agreement with them but it is really quite out of date,” added Robertson, “so we asked to meet with them and renew the agreement and we hope at that point to discuss all the community resources we have in common.”

As for whether the PRACC will be talking to the school district about setting up a community gym at the old Robert Scott building, Robertson noted that would definitely be part of the discussion, but didn’t want to make any promises about it coming to fruition.

“We’ll see where the discussion goes,” he added.

parksRecreationSchools