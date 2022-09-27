Port Hardy’s Terry Fox Run raises over $2,500

Debra Lynn Photography Debra Lynn photo Debra Lynn photo

Port Hardy’s Terry Fox Run was held on a foggy morning on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Carrot Park.

Organizer Janet Dorward said the annual fundraiser went “really good, it had a great vibe, we had 44 participants and we raised just over $2,500, including t-shirts.”

The Creation Station was held at the same time, which Dorward said gave it “a little bit of a festival feel and it was a really nice addition this year.”

For Dorward, organizing the run every year means a lot to her.

“I really believe in Terry Fox’s vision of a world without cancer, he didn’t quit and neither will we.”

