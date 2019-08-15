Port McNeill CCCU presents cheque to Port McNeill Hospital Society executive

The cheque was from the June 21 fundraiser BBQ that Ward and her Grandmother Lou organized together

On Aug. 8, The Port McNeill Coastal Community Credit Union’s Randi Ward and Michelle Alfred presented a big cheque for $1,005.00 to the Port McNeill Hospital Society executive. The cheque was from the June 21 fundraiser BBQ that Ward and her Grandmother Lou organized together. It was so generously hosted by the Coastal Community Credit Union and Coastal Community Insurance Services to raise funds for the hospital auxiliary. Thank you to everyone who stopped by on June 21, your support is greatly appreciated.

