The Broughton Curling Club will be getting a much needed paint job thanks to community donations! (Facebook photo)

Port McNeill curling club will be getting a brand new paint job, thanks to residents

‘The generosity of this community never ceases to amaze me!’

The Broughton Curling Club will be getting a much needed paint job, and it’s all thanks to the residents of Port McNeill.

The curling club had been looking to paint their building for a while now, but as a non-profit group, they generally are very tight on funds.

“We at the arena thought maybe we could give them a hand fundraising a little to go towards their paint,” said Shana Marshall, Arena Services Coordinator for the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

Marshall then posted on social media to help find donors who would be willing to chip in for the cause.

“Between the arena’s Facebook page, my personal Facebook page and my own cell phone, they were blowing up with people contacting me wanting to help.”

She even had people messaging her all the way untill 11:00 p.m. at night wanting to make a donation. “To make a long story short, we… exceeded our goal [$2,400] in less than 24 hours!” stated Marshall, who added the total number raised so far is close to $4,000.

Cindy Fiske, a longtime member of the curling club, posted on social media thanking everyone for their donations.

“Port McNeill, this is incredible. The generosity of this community never ceases to amaze me! When we started out we wanted to just get graffiti covered on back of building and to update our entrance canopy. On behalf of the BCC we thank everyone who donated.”

