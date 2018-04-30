TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland spoke from the heart during the ceremony on Friday morning, thanking hundreds of workers who came to pay respect.

Port McNeill holds Day of Mourning ceremony

The Town of Port McNeill, in conjunction with local industry, held a Day of Mourning Ceremony to honour workers lost and injured from work-related incidents or occupational disease.

