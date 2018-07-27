Port McNeill Kids in Motion raises $2,697.69 at drag races

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port McNeill Kids in Motion held a concession fundraiser at last week’s Rumble on the Runway drag racing event at the Port McNeill Airport, where they managed to raise $2,697.69.

Thanks to the Rumble On the Runway drag races last weekend at the Port McNeill Airport, Port McNeill Kids in Motion (KIM) is close to three grand richer.

“WOW! Thank you to everyone who organized, helped at, sponsored, baked for, and ate at the concession at the drag races this past weekend,” reads an announcement KIM posted on its Facebook page. “Did you know that it was an entirely community-powered fundraising effort? Community volunteers profited $2,697.69 to help keep our beloved community centres open and active.”

Organizers for the event were Juliane Domeier, Rachel Karton, and Chandelle Smith. Volunteers were Stan Martin, George Hill, Rick Sutherland, Christina Hinton, Sandra Wilson, Suzanne McNeil, Opal Tesch, Sherri Wenman, Shannon Shepley, Danielle Evans, Adam Waite, and Ella Ho.

The event was sponsored by Island Foods, IGA, Micron Machine Works, Mugz, Lemaire Lake Logging, Port McNeill Lions Club, Bargain Store, Port McNeill Fire Department, Port McNeill Airport, and the North Island Timing Association.

KIM is a nonprofit society that has been making a difference in Port McNeill since February 2016. The nonprofit is staffed by volunteers who run a play centre, the Makerspace/Toy Library, and an annual summer camp, all of which are located directly in the heart of downtown Port McNeill.

