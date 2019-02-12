Port McNeill RCMP to hold Sarah Beckett Memorial Run on April 13 at the rotary trail

RCMP Cst. Marcus Croy is taking a leadership role in organizing a local memorial run/walk.

On April 13, people will be running/walking in honour of fallen RCMP Officer Cst. Sarah Beckett.

The Town of Port McNeill received a letter from Kathy Martin that stated the Capital Regional District Traffic Safety Commission is organizing a memorial run in Langford in memory of Beckett, who was killed in the line of duty on April 5, 2016.

“Some members of our community are planning to attend this run in Langford,” noted Martin, who added Port McNeill also has “the opportunity to do the run/walk virtually by signing up and doing the five kilometres in our own community. Since Port McNeill was the first post for Sarah and many community members have very fond and respectful memories, we would like to organize a run here.”

Martin stated Port McNeill RCMP Cst. Marcus Croy is taking a leadership role in organizing a local memorial run/walk on April 13 using the existing Rotary Trail and back via Mine Road. “Community members who just want to participate can sign up through the RCMP office and make a small donation at that time. All donations collected will be sent to the commission in Langford.”

To date, 85 community members have signed up, and the organizers hope is that “the Town of Port McNeill will support this endeavor in two ways. First, would the Town be able to cover the insurance cost of $100.00? Second, we would ask that signs be constructed that say ‘Please slow down, community event in progess’ or something like that.”

“I motion that we support the request for the insurance costs,” said Coun. Shelley Downey, which was agreed to by council.

The town will be looking into the cost for generic signage that can be used at all kinds of different events.

Beckett, a 32-year-old mother of two boys, had recently returned from maternity leave when she was killed in the Greater Victoria suburb of Langford in April 2016 by a drunk driver named Kenneth Fenton.

Fenton’s trial heard that his truck was travelling at up to 90 kilometres an hour when it rammed Beckett’s RCMP cruiser at an intersection. He ended up pleading guilty to charges relating to driving with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08 and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm, as well as failing to stop for police.

He was also given a driving prohibition of up to five years to follow after his release.

The court heard that he was speeding away from another police cruiser that had just turned on its lights to pull him over seconds before the crash.

Just over a month after crashing into Const. Beckett’s patrol car, Fenton was involved in another crash that also caused serious injuries, this time to a female passenger.

– with files from Black Press

Previous story
Friendly Feud game show comes to the Port Hardy Civic Centre

Just Posted

And the snowiest community on Vancouver Island is…

Black Press reporters break out their tape measures to determine winter warrior bragging rights

Port McNeill’s outdoor pool needs urgent repairs to open for summer season

“The $26,000 is definitely doable, and it would be more reliable than it is now.”

Port McNeill RCMP to hold Sarah Beckett Memorial Run on April 13 at the rotary trail

RCMP Cst. Marcus Croy is taking a leadership role in organizing a local memorial run/walk.

Tri-Port Midget Wild bring home silver medals from Wickfest in Surrey

“Very proud of our midget girls. They made them work for this win and never gave up the whole game.”

Friendly Feud game show comes to the Port Hardy Civic Centre

Friendly Feud will be a licensed 19+ event held on March 2nd at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read