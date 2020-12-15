Port McNeill RCMP’s Cram the Cruiser fundraiser results are in

‘Last weekend, we collected over 2,500 pounds of food for the Harvest Food Bank’

This year’s Cram the Cruiser fundraiser was the Port McNeill RCMP’s best yet.

“Last weekend, we collected over 2,500 pounds of food for the Harvest Food Bank,” stated Port McNeill RCMP Cst. Marcus Croy on social media. “Sunset Elementary then collected almost 500 pounds of food last week! On top of all that, we took in an astounding $5,800 in cash donations and gift certificates. Thanks to the Port McNeill Lions Club for setting up their tent, IGA for making up all those convenient donation bags, and Chaplain Stan Rukin, Al Kollman, and my co-workers for volunteering their time. A special thanks also goes to the Black Bear Resort and LeMare Lake Logging for their incredible generosity.”

