HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Deborah Emery singing at the Port McNeill Rotary Club’s Annual Spring Fling.

Port McNeill Rotary Club’s hosts a Hawaiian Luau

Proceeds from the Spring Fling to fund the Community Trail

The Port McNeill Rortary Club threw a Hawaiian Luau for their annual Spring Fling! The event was held Saturday April 21 at the Lions Hall in Port McNeill. BBQ pork and ribs were cooked up by BBQ Master Peter Dicken with his travelling Traeger grill. Local R&B Vocalist Deborah Emery and Magician Kevin Orgen provided the entertainment. Dinner was served by volunteers from the North Island Secondary School Rotary Interact Club and other NISS students. Silent Auction proceeds went to fund Rotary projects including the extension of the Community Trail.

Check out some more photos below!

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Funds from the evening will be allocated to fund the next phase of the Port McNeill Rotary Community Trail.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Torches decoated the entrance to the Lions Hall for the Hawaiian Luau.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Silent Auction items lined the back tables. Proceeds went to fund Rotary projects including the next phase of the community trail.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Hawaiian decorations decorated all of the tables at the annual Spring Fling held on April 21.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Local R&B artist Deborah Emery singing during the entertianment portion of the evening.

Port Alice CAO says goodbye for Sayward

