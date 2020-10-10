2019 Port McNeill Remembrance Day ceremony. (Bill McQuarrie photo)

Port McNeill Royal Canadian Legion announces changes for Remembrance Day

‘There WILL be a poppy sales campaign this year’

Port McNeill Royal Canadian Legion Branch 281 announces, due to the Covid-19 situation, Remembrance Day will not be normal this year.

There WILL be a poppy sales campaign this year, where you will see members of the Legion at retail outlets in Port McNeill, so you will be able to make your donation and get a personal poppy. Businesses in Port McNeill will have Legion Poppy trays available for easy access.

The wreaths for all representative organizations will be placed at our Cenotaph in the early morning hours of Nov. 11. The white wooden cross will be set beside the cenotaph. You are welcome to stop by the cenotaph anytime during the day to pay your respects and place your personal poppy on the cross. Social distancing and face masks are required at the cenotaph.

There will not be a public parade, ceremony or gathering to remember our fallen service men and women.

You are encouraged to watch the national Remembrance Day services on television or social media.

Coronavirus

