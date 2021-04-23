Port McNeill youth sells lemonade over sunny weekend

Galatea (Taya) Turner, a youth who lives in Port McNeill, put her business skills to good use over the sunny April 17-18 weekend by selling lemonade.

“A huge shout out to the community who took the time to support a little girl who worked hard to organize a COVID safe lemonade stand,” said Chelsey-Lynn Parker, Taya’s mom. “Was nice to meet some new friends and loved all the honks/waves of just saying hello to the neighborhood on this gorgeous sunny weekend… Thank you everyone, she is one happy little entrepreneur.”

After Taya’s second day running the lemonade stand, she told her mom that she feels “really good about herself, she loved how many smiles she created in this community and is surprised on how much money they gifted to her idea. Her favorite part was everyone telling her she was a life savior which makes her want to continue to serve the community.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessLocal Business