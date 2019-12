With upwards of 600 people attending this one-day sale, business was brisk.

The annual Lioness Christmas Craft Fair was held on Saturday (Nov. 30) and was again a hit with local residents. Christina Hinton, from the Port McNeill Lions Club confirmed there were a record number of vendors this year, including: Local crafters, bakers, chocolatiers, artists and more. And with upwards of 600 people attending this one-day sale, business was brisk.

– Bill McQuarrie article

