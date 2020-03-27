Portside dancers holding a ‘Wear a Smile’ banner. (submitted photo)

Portside Academy of Performing Arts’ dancers compete down island in Courtenay, win awards

It was another successful competition in Courtenay for Portside Academy of Performing Arts.

It was another successful competition in Courtenay for Portside Academy of Performing Arts. Portside dancers train less hours than most of their competitors, so this was a huge achievement for the students.

Participating Dancers:

Juniors: Mazey Townsend, Aaliyah Johnson, Kaydence Fleenor, Xaelia Snowdon, Adele Mitchell, Autumn Lyngen

Intermediates: Kassidy Beek (competed with Sr. Dancers), Alexis Warnock, Hannah Lefebvre

Seniors: Carly Klughart, Emily Nurmi, Kaydance Townsend, Cyara McAstocker, Cleo Furney

1st time soloists: Mazey Townsend (Gold & 1st), Aaliyah Johnson (Gold), Hannah Lefebvre (Silver), and Kaydance Townsend (Platinum & 3rd)

1st Place Groups: Buried (Sr. dancers and Kassidy Beek), Big Spender (both Gold Standing)

Hornpipe (1st place and Silver Standing)

2nd Place Duet/Trio: At the Dentist (Gold Standing) Cleo Furney & Emily Nurmi

3rd Place Duet/Trio: Fugue for Tinhorns (Gold Standing) Carly Klughart, Cleo Furney & Emily Nurmi

1st Place Solos: A little Party (Gold Standing) Mazey Townsend, My Blanket & Me (Platinum Standing) Emily Nurmi

2nd Place Solos: Bad Guy (Platinum Standing) Carly Klughart, Bring On The Men (Platinum Standing)

3rd Place Solos: Hip to be Square (Platinum Standing) Kaydance Townsend, Bruises (Platinum Standing) Carly Klughart

All other dancers received Gold standing Marks, with the exception of Hannah Lefebvres 1st solo (SIlver Standing)

– submitted article

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Portside dancers showing off their costumes. (submitted photo)

Previous story
Hearts of Vancouver Island campaign spreading message of love and unity

Just Posted

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Funding has been denied for Port Hardy’s much anticipated Multiplex Pool Project

‘reviewing alternatives and opportunities in the coming months to address the aging infrastructure’

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Otters at play

In the same bay I saw two otters with pups in tow.

NDP’s Rachel Blaney happy COVID-19 legislation strikes the right balance

North Island - Powell River MP was one of three party members participating in debate

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Reflection off the water

‘I will be using the self isolation time to reflect and enjoy the natural environment’

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Portside Academy of Performing Arts’ dancers compete down island in Courtenay, win awards

It was another successful competition in Courtenay for Portside Academy of Performing Arts.

Tofino and Ucluelet distilleries step up with hand sanitizer

Mass supply delivered to emergency operation centres in Tofino, Ucluelet, Bamfield and Port Alberni.

COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

Only essential visits allowed to people in long-term care facilities across the province

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

Most Read