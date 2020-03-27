Portside Academy of Performing Arts’ dancers compete down island in Courtenay, win awards

It was another successful competition in Courtenay for Portside Academy of Performing Arts. Portside dancers train less hours than most of their competitors, so this was a huge achievement for the students.
Participating Dancers:
Juniors: Mazey Townsend, Aaliyah Johnson, Kaydence Fleenor, Xaelia Snowdon, Adele Mitchell, Autumn Lyngen
Intermediates: Kassidy Beek (competed with Sr. Dancers), Alexis Warnock, Hannah Lefebvre
Seniors: Carly Klughart, Emily Nurmi, Kaydance Townsend, Cyara McAstocker, Cleo Furney
1st time soloists: Mazey Townsend (Gold & 1st), Aaliyah Johnson (Gold), Hannah Lefebvre (Silver), and Kaydance Townsend (Platinum & 3rd)
1st Place Groups: Buried (Sr. dancers and Kassidy Beek), Big Spender (both Gold Standing)
Hornpipe (1st place and Silver Standing)
2nd Place Duet/Trio: At the Dentist (Gold Standing) Cleo Furney & Emily Nurmi
3rd Place Duet/Trio: Fugue for Tinhorns (Gold Standing) Carly Klughart, Cleo Furney & Emily Nurmi
1st Place Solos: A little Party (Gold Standing) Mazey Townsend, My Blanket & Me (Platinum Standing) Emily Nurmi
2nd Place Solos: Bad Guy (Platinum Standing) Carly Klughart, Bring On The Men (Platinum Standing)
3rd Place Solos: Hip to be Square (Platinum Standing) Kaydance Townsend, Bruises (Platinum Standing) Carly Klughart
All other dancers received Gold standing Marks, with the exception of Hannah Lefebvres 1st solo (SIlver Standing)
– submitted article