Portside Academy of Performing Arts showcases local talent at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Portside Academy of Performing Arts held a two-night dance recital at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill on Friday and Saturday, which featured over 30 local dancers putting on performances.

The Portside Academy of Performing Arts held a two-night dance recital at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill on Friday and Saturday, which featured over 30 local dancers putting on performances.

 

