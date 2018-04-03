Portside Academy results: North Island Festival of Performing Arts

Students from Portside Academy of Performing Arts recently competed at the North Island Festival of Performing Arts (February 23 – March 4 2018), in Courtenay. Dancers train under the direction of Alana Collins, with Assistants Estella Collins & Macey Guldager. All dancers received Gold Medal and Silver Medal Standings in their placements, with one Bronze Medal Standing. Carly Klughart will attend the Provincials (Performing Arts BC), this May, as a merited participant.
Results are as follows:
1st Place Miss Muffett Demi-Character Ballet 8 & under
1st Place The Lark Demi-Character Ballet 10 & under
1st Place Mowgli’s Road Jazz Group 12 & under
1st Place Red Red Robin Tap Trio 8 & under
1st Place Puttin’ On The Ritz Tap Group 10 & under
2nd Place Nightmare Modern Interpretive 12 & under
2nd Place Cleanin’ Women Modern Stage Duet 12 & under
2nd Place Not Alone Lyrical Jazz Duet/trio 16 & under
2nd Place Black Sheep Carly Klughart – Jazz Solo 12 & under
2nd Place We Built This City Tap Group 12 & under
2nd Place Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen Cyara McAstocker – Tap Solo 12 & under
3rd Place Supermarket Flowers Carly Klughart – Lyrical Jazz Solo 12 & under
Silver Medal Standing Trapped – Mica Donaghy – Modern Interpretive Solo 16 & under
Falling Short – Megan Griffith – Lyrical Jazz Solo 16 & under
I’m Not That Smart – Cleo Furney – Modern Stage Solo 12 & under
Pantaloons – Hailey-Mae Rutherford – Tap Solo 12 & under
Get the Party Started – Hailey-Mae Rutherford – Jazz Solo 12 & under
Bronze Medal Standing S.I.M.P. – Modern Stage Solo 12 & under