Portside Academy results: North Island Festival of Performing Arts

Dancers train under the direction of Alana Collins, with Assistants Estella Collins & Macey Guldager.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Mowgli’s Road: (Back L to R) Hailey-Mae Rutherford, Emily Nurmi, Cleo Furney (Front L to R) Carly Klughart, Cyara McAstocker, Kaydance Townsend.

Students from Portside Academy of Performing Arts recently competed at the North Island Festival of Performing Arts (February 23 – March 4 2018), in Courtenay. Dancers train under the direction of Alana Collins, with Assistants Estella Collins & Macey Guldager. All dancers received Gold Medal and Silver Medal Standings in their placements, with one Bronze Medal Standing. Carly Klughart will attend the Provincials (Performing Arts BC), this May, as a merited participant.

Results are as follows:

1st Place Miss Muffett Demi-Character Ballet 8 & under

1st Place The Lark Demi-Character Ballet 10 & under

1st Place Mowgli’s Road Jazz Group 12 & under

1st Place Red Red Robin Tap Trio 8 & under

1st Place Puttin’ On The Ritz Tap Group 10 & under

2nd Place Nightmare Modern Interpretive 12 & under

2nd Place Cleanin’ Women Modern Stage Duet 12 & under

2nd Place Not Alone Lyrical Jazz Duet/trio 16 & under

2nd Place Black Sheep Carly Klughart – Jazz Solo 12 & under

2nd Place We Built This City Tap Group 12 & under

2nd Place Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen Cyara McAstocker – Tap Solo 12 & under

3rd Place Supermarket Flowers Carly Klughart – Lyrical Jazz Solo 12 & under

Silver Medal Standing Trapped – Mica Donaghy – Modern Interpretive Solo 16 & under

Falling Short – Megan Griffith – Lyrical Jazz Solo 16 & under

I’m Not That Smart – Cleo Furney – Modern Stage Solo 12 & under

Pantaloons – Hailey-Mae Rutherford – Tap Solo 12 & under

Get the Party Started – Hailey-Mae Rutherford – Jazz Solo 12 & under

Bronze Medal Standing S.I.M.P. – Modern Stage Solo 12 & under

SUBMITTED PHOTO Red Red Robin: Mazey Townsend, Kaydence Fleenor, Aaliyah Johnson.