Action shots from the Portside Academy of Performing Arts Christmas recital in Port McNeill. (Bill McQuarrie - North Island Gazette)

Portside dancers show off moves at Christmas recital

The Christmas dance recital was held at the Gate House Theatre on Dec. 13-14.

The Portside Academy of Performing Arts held its Winter Showcase at the Gatehouse Theatre back on Dec. 13-14.

There were fifteen dances, ranging from classical, to funky, to downright cute, performed by dancers aged three to 13. With the wide variety of dances, the high skill level of the dancers and the colourful elegant costumes, the show was a delight for the eyes.

Portside Academy was founded by Alana Collins. Collins grew up in the Comox Valley, living in a logging camp during her early years, then spending her school years in Courtenay. While growing up, she received training for dance at several institutions, including at the Parksville Ballet School and the Pat Pantuso Dancers. She was also a member of the pre-professional company, Dancestreams. After graduating in 1993, she moved to Toronto where she trained and performed professionally. She received most of her teacher training at the National Ballet School.

As someone who has danced previously, this reporter was viewing the performance from another perspective. Dance is a serious discipline. Dancers need to be aware of the movement of their entire body—every limb, every elbow, every tilt of the head has to be in exactly right place at exactly the right time—and sometimes while moving very rapidly! Dancers need eyes in the back and at the sides of their heads, remaining constantly aware of others around them, all toes gracefully rising in the air all at once. Dance involves memorizing a series of steps, often for more than one dance. It requires doing things with the body that doesn’t come easily, none of which come without endless repetition. They need determination to rehearse and perform even when muscles are complaining, and the stomach butterflies are fluttering. They are also tough athletes, going through vigorous physical workouts as grueling as that of any hockey or football player. On top of all these challenges, they are still required to make their performances look energetic and ‘spontaneous’. The children have all demonstrated that they are fearlessly up to the task. They showed determination, enthusiasm, energy and commitment that is quite remarkable for those so young.

Especially with the older groups, there were fine examples of excellent body alignment, timing, synchronicity and bright stage smiles. Evidently, some of the performers are on their way to professional dance careers. The pre-school dancers, dressed in angelic costumes, brought many “awwws” from the audience. They delighted the crowd even when they forgot their steps. At such a young age, they upheld a standard of professionalism, coolly continuing their performance and even helping each other to complete their dance.

The Portside Academy of Performing Arts was launched in September of 2007 in the Image Room at the Chilton Arena, with their first performance happening in May of 2008. Today the Academy has 60 students with the school season running from September to May, and short mini-seasons and summer programs if there is interest. Regular classes happen once a week for most students. Performing arts students come more often, depending on age, ability, training and competitive goals. Until this year, Collins has been the only teacher. Now, her daughter and former student, Estella Collins, and Athena Guy from Calgary, have joined her as teaching staff.

Since she founded the Portside Academy of Performing Arts, several of Collins’ students have gone to provincial competitions, have been accepted to post-secondary programs and professional companies, and are teaching and performing internationally.

– Debra Lynn article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Shoebox Project hits fundraising goal, over 500 shoeboxes given out to women in need

Just Posted

Portside dancers show off moves at Christmas recital

The Christmas dance recital was held at the Gate House Theatre on Dec. 13-14.

North Island Eagles: Find out which teams are where in the standings

“I’m here to talk about minor hockey and how the rep hockey teams are doing so far this year”

LETTER: Routley letter misses key points on WFP/loggers strike

“Accept the wage offer and comprise on the other outstanding issues”

Audience at harm reduction presentation in Port Alice get naloxone training

Cathie Wilson, the Harm Reduction Outreach Worker, demonstrated how to administer naloxone.

Robertson Island fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Most Read