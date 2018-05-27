Pregnancy Outreach Program launches in Port Hardy

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Food, drinks, and mingling were all enjoyed at NIBB during the Pregnancy Outreach program launch celebration.

North Island Building Blocks (NIBB) has launched a new program for expectant and new parents.

To celebrate the program’s launch, NIBB held an open house on May 24, which included food, mingling, traditional dances, and a presentation about the new the program given by NIBB Coordinator Stephanie Nelson.

The pregnancy outreach program offers parents and families with babies up to 18 months an opportunity to get out and interact with others.

It’s a drop-in group that’s run in collaboration with local nurses, dieticians, elders, and other professionals. The program offers snacks, childminding, support, self-care, as well as valuable information about babies.

NIBB also recently completed a renovation, allowing the space to better accommodate the new and current programs.

“We are super grateful to have this pregnancy outreach program,”said Nelson, “I’d like to thank the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD), because we wouldn’t have had the expansions without MCFD so I’m super grateful – We also had no toys here at building blocks so they got us $5,000 for some beautiful toys in the wonderful new playroom.”

The program is officially called K’wi’Kwalayu which means “our reason for living”. Nelson said she expressed what the program was about to elders and they decided on the name K’wi’Kwalayu.

“That is another beautiful component of our program – we are going to have elders coming in,” explained Nelson.

During the program launch, Nelson also presented four women, who will be working as childminders, with “auntie” t-shirts to celebrate their completion of the Responsible Adult course, which qualifies individuals to work with children.

“With the pregnancy outreach program we are super lucky to have four beautiful ladies take a Responsible Adult course and I would like to take the time to acknowledge them,” said Nelson, who then presented childminders Kathleen, Violet, Donna, and Tracey with their special t-shirts.

The program is open to anyone who is expecting or has an infant aged zero to 18 months. Drop in is on Mondays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at North Island Building Blocks on 7305B Market Street in Port Hardy.