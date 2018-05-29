Provincial Award seeking nominations for outstanding teachers

Nomination deadline is June 18

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are open for nominations and seeking to honour outstanding educators in the province.

The Awards recognize all outstanding education professionals who have made exceptional contributions to benefit their schools, students, and their communities.

The Awards are open to all education professionals within the BC K-12 public, independent or band school system. Awards will be given for outstanding new teacher, technology and innovation, diversity and inclusion, indigenous education, social equity, community engagement, school and district leadership, extra-curricular leadership, and outstanding support for non-teaching staff.

Nominations are welcome from all BC citizens including students, parents, teachers, administrators, trustees, and community organizations.

Minister of Education Rob Flemming sent out letters to all mayors in the province requesting nominations.

“Government is proud to recognize the enormous contributions of BC’s exceptional teachers, administrators and support staff that are vital to the cultural, economic, and social well-being of the province,” wrote Flemming.

Each winner will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning and a $2,000 contribution to the winner’s school community for professional learning.

Information on the nomination process and nomination forms can be found online at www.gov.bc.ca/excellenceineducation.

The deadline for nominations is June 18, 2018

