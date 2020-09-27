How much do you know about television programming? (Pixabay)

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Normally, new television shows begin around this time in the fall, but this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some new shows have not been filmed.

This means television watchers will have the choice of watching reruns or discovering a series new to them.

If you’re looking for some television viewing for this fall and winter, the following quiz may help provide you with some ideas.

Good luck.


Contests

