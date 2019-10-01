SUBMITTED PHOTOS OF RAZ’S LATEST MURALS

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island Part 2

Check out more of Raz’s incredible mural work at http://www.razmurals.com/

Mehran (Raz) Razmpoosh has put the finishing touches on his latest two murals in Port Hardy.

The first project Raz was requested to paint was a lighthouse beacon on the front of the Baptist Church on Highland Drive, which he said was a great honour from the church.

“I didn’t come up with the design, I worked with the church’s committee and what they wished to see,” said Raz with a smile.

The church’s pastor, Tim Viers, was on hand to watch Raz work on the mural, noting they are “extremely happy with it, we love that Raz was able to do this for us, and it really shows that we want to be a beacon of light here in Port Hardy.”

Once the lighthouse project was finished, Raz moved on to creating a beautiful whale mural inside of the Thunderbird Mall, which took him only a few days to complete. Afterwards, Raz was lucky enough to have Kwakiutl Chief George Hunt stop by and bless his artwork

“I felt honoured,” said Raz when asked about Hunt blessing his latest piece. “It’s so great he came and did that for me.”

As for what’s next, he noted he has an iron or two resting in the fire that might become his next mural project here in Port Hardy.

