Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island part 4

SUBMITTED PHOTO Salvation Army Representative Michael Winter (far left) shows off the beautiful painting that Mehran “Raz” Razmpoosh donated to the company. Harvest Food Bank’s Andy Cornell, Raz, and Blair Hamilton stand next to a model of the food bank that has a mural on it that Raz would like to paint once the food bank’s new roof is installed.

Mehran “Raz” Razmpoosh continues to paint and donate his time and effort to worthy causes here in the North Island.

After finishing a Port Hardy heritage painting for the Thunderbird Mall, Raz went and donated two original paintings he had made, free of charge, to the North Island Gazette and the Salvation Army.

RELATED: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island part 1

RELATED: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island part 2

RELATED: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island part 3

North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney was thrilled to receive the painting from him. “Raz is an icon in the North Island and his work truly stands out when you see it around town,” said Whitney. “You know it’s a Raz piece as soon as you see it.”

Michael Winter, Community Ministries Supervisor at The Salvation Army in Port Hardy, noted it was quite touching how Raz “thought of the painting, painted it, and just donated it out of the kindness of his heart. We are so very blessed to be a recipient of his kindness as he is sharing his artistic gifts with the community at large.”

Raz is also currently in the midst of helping the Harvest Food Bank. According to the food bank’s manager Andy Cornell, Raz has promised to donate a brand new mural, again free of charge, once the food bank gets enough money to fix the roof on the building, which has been leaking for awhile now.

“The fix-the-roof fund and its associated donations are new,” said Cornell. “We received a cost estimate a couple years ago of $80k, and I’ve been assured the price would be even higher now because the price of steel has increased. So this fundraising will likely be a long haul unless significant donors appear.”

Port Hardy resident Blair Hamilton created a model/piggy bank of the Harvest Food Bank and Raz painted a mural on it to show what he will be creating in the future once the funds for the new roof are secured. If you want to donate to the fix-the-roof fund, the model/piggy bank “will generally be located at the food bank, although it can be taken to special events,” said Cornell, who added he’s currently making a poster to let people know more about the cause.

Above all else, Raz said he is grateful that he has the ability to help others, “especially the one’s who need help the most.”

He added the food bank needs the local communities to pitch in to afford the new roof, and he is hopeful that people will “open their hearts and their wallets.”

Check out Raz’s website at http://www.razmurals.com

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter