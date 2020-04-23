RCMP donates essential items to Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw members

The RCMP thanked Soap for Hope and all those involved for making this amazing donation possible.

Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP stand next to the donations. (Submitted photo)

On April 13, members of the Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP donated multiple items to the Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw nation. The RCMP liaised with Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw’s First Nation’s health authority and a charity called Soap For Hope to deliver multiple personal hygiene items including slippers, shower curtains, sheets, pillows, towels, and blankets. The RCMP would like to thank Soap for Hope and all those involved for making this amazing donation possible.

– Submitted article

