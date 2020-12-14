RCMP gives back to North Island families in need this season

The Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP gave back to their communities this Christmas season.

“Even though 2020 has been a challenging year and Christmas is looking very different for many people this season, citizens of the North Island haven’t allowed that to damper their Christmas spirit,” said Port Alice Cst. Rebekah Draht via news release.

She added that in order to help out this season, the Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP decided to get in on the action by buying Christmas presents for some local families.

“Constable Macdonald, one of the members of the Port Hardy Indigenous Policing Services team, started the process by contacting the North Island Community Services Society after seeing a flyer,” noted Draht. “Constable Macdonald was provided with information for two local families and proceeded to organize the Port Alice and Port Hardy detachment officers to each be paired with one or more family members and be their secret Santa.”

On Dec. 11, Macdonald and Staff Sergeant Andy Phillips loaded up the cruiser and dropped the gifts off.

“The Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP would like to thank the North Island Community Centre Society for organizing this event and letting us take part in it!” added Draht.

ChristmasRCMP