Project Mama Duck is a new pedestrian safety program run by the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team, which is seen here crouching next to a goose. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

RCMP launches new Project Mama Duck pedestrian safety program in B.C. city

The RSTT educational program focuses on the Maple Ridge area of Lougheed Highway

In the wake of two pedestrian deaths in the last two months on the Maple Ridge stretch of Lougheed Highway, the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) has increased its presence on the highway to improve driver and pedestrian safety.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that the new pedestrian safety program, titled Project Mama Duck, was launched on Thursday, Feb. 9.

RSTT members patrolled Lougheed Highway between Laity Street and the Haney Bypass from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, watching out for drivers and pedestrians who were not following the rules of the road.

“While the RSTT officers were out patrolling they observed pedestrians attempting to cross Lougheed Highway outside of marked crossings. They also observed drivers failing to yield to pedestrians that were in marked crosswalks,” said Klaussner. “While the main objective was primarily education, when multiple infractions were observed violation tickets were issued to both drivers and pedestrians.”

Sgt. Crystal Heisler said that both drivers and pedestrians need to do their part to keep the community’s roads a safe place for everyone.

“Police want to remind drivers to leave their phone alone because distracted driving poses a safety risk to pedestrians,” said Heisler. “Police also want to remind pedestrians to utilize marked crosswalks and ensure that you are wearing bright clothing and ensure that you are visible to drivers.”

Project Mama Duck will be a recurring tactic by the RSTT, with a heavy presence continuing along this section of Lougheed Highway.

