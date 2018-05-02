RDMW launches Woss Memorial Gazebo gofundme page

The Gazebo will serve as a memorial for workers who have lost their lives

The Regional District of Mount Waddington has launched a gofundme page to raise money for the Woss Memorial Gazebo.

The Gazebo will serve as a memorial for workers who have lost their lives while working in the Forest Industry in Northern Vancouver Island.

It will also celebrate the history of commercial logging operations in the Nimpkish Valley and acknowledge the traditional use and territory of the ‘Namgis First Nation.

“This GoFundMe page has been set up so that individuals can also contribute to the project. We are targeting $20,000 in additional contributions to bring funding for this project to completion and allow construction to start later this Spring with completion in early Summer,” reads the gofundme page’s description.

The total construction budget for the project is $81,000.

Western Forest Products has donated Yellow Cedar Logs (with an estimated market value of $10,000) and Edge Grain Timber Products will mill the logs (estimated value of $5,000). The Regional District of Mount Waddington is contributing $34,000, TimberWest has donated $5,000 leaving a shortfall of $27,000.

On May 27, Shelley Siemens, Chris Cinkant, and Jack Miller, from the United Steelworkers Union presented a donation of $10,000 for the Memorial Gazebo in Woss at the RDMW’s Boardroom.

“The place provides a venue to depict an understanding of the relationship of the ‘Namgis First Nation to the Nimpkish and Kokish River watersheds and their participation in the region’s forestry industry as well as evoking nostalgia for Steam Locomotive #113 and early commercial logging operations in the area,” reads an RDMW informational handout regarding the Memorial Gazebo.

“It will be a draw for tourists, and local Nimpkish Valley and Vancouver Island residents, emphasizing the living heritage of #Locomotive 113 through the presence of the active logging industry,” states the handout

Individuals interested in supporting the project can donate to the project through the gofundme link and “donations to the RDMW for the project will be publicly acknowledged in a special commemorative advertisement in the local newspaper.”

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF MOUNT WADDINGTON PHOTO Plans for the Nimpkish Valley Heritage Park including the Woss Memorial Gazebo.

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF MOUNT WADDINGTON PHOTO Representatives from the United Steelworkers Union presenting a cheque for $10,000 to Dave Rushton, area director for Woss.