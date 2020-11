No late forms will be accepted.

The 2020 Gazette Christmas Hamper applications are available online. Need a little extra support this year? Apply for a 2020 Gazette Christmas Hamper here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGfMEqZyFAaoSweX3F5Nz5tysPHETkmjuvp28ts-TAXGv7Dg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR215FLgawgpD5gXqsgMJprvW2l8MGuPiIhGCkPcq3UNd4b_4vJppY6YZ4A

Deadline for submission is November 27th at 3pm.

Christmas