Ribbon cutting ceremony at Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ new greenhouse

“if it wasn’t for the volunteers this project wouldn’t have happened”

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas cuts the ribbon at the official opening ceremony for the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre’s new greenhouse.

The Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre in Port Hardy held a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the opening of its brand new greenhouse.

“The greenhouse is a fabulous project, it’s in the right spot because it’s growing like weeds and we are so pleased with it,” said the centre’s spokeperson Rosaline Glynn, who added they were also holding an appreciation barbecue for all the volunteers, donors, and members who helped make the greenhouse a reality.

Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas spoke after the ribbon cutting ceremony, stating he was proud of all the hard work that went into creating the greenhouse. “Look at it now, it looks like a jungle out there and it’s producing a lot of vegetables and fruits,” he said, adding, “if it wasn’t for the volunteers this project wouldn’t have happened.”

The centre raised $1,100 during the event, with the proceeds going towards a new roof.

