TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Linkin Roach shows off the robot he built during robotics camp at North Island College in front of his intructors Andrew and Mitchell Gair.

Robotics camp takes over North Island College in Port Hardy

The camp was for students, aged 9 to 12, to build, program and remotely control Lego robots.

A robotics summer camp returned to North Island College in Port Hardy to teach kids about technology from July 3-7.

The camp was for students, aged 9 to 12, to build, program and remotely control Lego robots while learning science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills.

Last year, the camps had reached 139 students over five communities. The camps visited Port Alberni, the Comox Valley, Ucluelet, Port Hardy, and Campbell River.

The camp is led by brothers Andrew and Mitchell Gair, two university students who are robotics fanatics and have competed in international competitions.

Malachi Sears (pictured above) attended his fourth robotics camp in three years, this time building two robots in one.

 

