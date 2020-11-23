Rotary float returns to Port Hardy to spread much needed Christmas cheer

The Port Hardy Rotary Club’s Christmas Cheer Float will be cruising the streets of Port Hardy once again this year.

Rotary president Janet Dorward sent a letter to Port Hardy council stating that the club is “looking forward to bringing the spirit of Christmas to Port Hardy again this year with its annual Christmas Cheer Float” and they are “requesting your permission to hold this procession, including the approval of the parade routes during the scheduled time. The procession does not require the closing of any roads.”

She wrote that the Christmas Cheer Float is a festively decorated full-size semi-tractor with open-style trailer with rotarians and guests seated aboard, and includes a professional sound system that cheerily bellows popular Christmas songs as the float slowly meanders through the residential streets of Port Hardy.

“Santa and his helpers walk along with the trailer and their support vehicles, greet the children, and give them an individually wrapped candy cane,” added Dorward.

For over 20 years now, the Rotary Club of Port Hardy has been spreading the Christmas spirit and it has become part of the town’s Christmas celebrations that are looked forward to each year by residents of all ages.

This year’s procession is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. and will last approximately 3.5 hours.

“COVID-19 protocols will be followed during this outdoor event, including social distancing, masks, gloves, and sanitizer. Community members can safely watch and listen to the float from their homes and driveways, and the event has not initiated any sort of crowd/gathering activity in the past,” Dorward confirmed.

Port Hardy council approved the Christmas Cheer Float cruising around town on the evening of Dec. 18.

