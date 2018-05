Following the tour, the Rotary Club donated $200 to the North Island Cancer Support Group.

JANET DORWARD PHOTO Andrew Cole talks about the wasabi farm while rotarians and their friends and families, sampled the fresh product.

On Saturday, May 12th members of the Port Hardy Rotary Club took a trip over to Sointula and had the privilege of a private tour of Malcolm Island Growers.

Malcolm Island Growers is home to the largest wasabi farm in North America.

