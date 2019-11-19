TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Save On Foods Craig Ferguson makes the first donation of the season to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Salvation Army’s kettle campaign kicks off Nov. 21 in the North Island

The Salvation Army still needs more volunteers to help make the campaign easier to run.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign is starting up for another season on Nov. 21, and it will be running on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Save On Foods in Port Hardy, the IGA in Port McNeill, as well as the Ace Hardware parking lot.

While they do have a few kettle campaign workers at the moment, the Salvation Army still needs more volunteers to help make the campaign easier to run.

RELATED: Kettle Campaign 2018

“The Salvation Army has been serving the Mount Waddington region for 11 years,” said Michael Winter, Community Ministries Supervisor for the Mount Waddington Region. “Every year we have one fundraiser, and we do it through our Christmas Kettle Campaign.”

Winter noted that more than half of people who donate to the Salvation Army solely do so through the kettles. “Every dollar we raise goes 100 per cent to our guest services,” he said. “Food, clothing, emergency assistance vouchers, hygiene products, basically every dollar goes straight to the recipients who access our services.”

Winter stated there was close to 24,000 meals served last year via shelter meals, lunch meals, and the breakfast program that Island Health runs. “You have to remember, there’s only approximately 12,000 people in the Mount Waddington region,” he said, adding there was also over 2,000 shelter stays last year, “and the numbers have been increasing over the years.”

If you would like to volunteer to help with the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign, please contact the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign Coordinator Darlene at 250-949-8125.

Most Read