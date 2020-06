Save On Foods in Port Hardy held a ‘share it forward’ campaign.

Save On Foods Manager Jake Martin and team member Kelly hold up a big cheque for $1,680 for the Harvest Food Bank in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)

It was a great day for a great cause.

Save On Foods in Port Hardy held a ‘share it forward’ campaign where proceeds from Western Family product sales would be donated to local food banks.

“We are happy to announce that $1,680 in Save On Food gift cards will be donated to the Harvest Hood Bank,” stated Port Hardy Save On Foods Manager Jake Martin.

