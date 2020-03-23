Seniors’ Defence Initiative is up and running in Port Hardy

The Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Centre has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no confirmed cases here in the North Island. (Google maps photo)

A new initiative to help seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic is taking off in Port Hardy.

According to a news release from the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce, an online database has been created to “request a volunteer to call seniors (who register) daily to ensure they are okay. Being isolated during a crisis brings high levels of anxiety, especially for our seniors who may be alone with no other family close by. Knowing someone will check on you can provide comfort and hopefully ease some of the anxiety. Regular activities like those provided at the centre was also a way to check in with them so this initiative will address that.”

Along with making phone calls to check in on seniors, “there is a system in place where seniors can request groceries and other necessities that the volunteers will purchase and deliver to their doors,” adds the release.

Who is doing it?

The chamber’s news release states that there is already a small but mighty army of volunteers made up of chamber members and others in our community who stand ready to take on this task.

How can you help?

You can help to spread the word.

If you know, or know of, a senior who should be on the watch list help them to sign up at www.ni-orders.ca, or send an email to sos@ni-orders.ca, or Facebook message the Port Hardy Pandemic Outreach page

Not online or using email? Not a problem, seniors can phone the Chamber (250) 949-7622 and they will assist with getting them on the list.

If you would like to join the team of volunteers or have a service to offer, please email Alex at ahiggins@wolven.ca or Rosaline at rockland7@icloud.com

