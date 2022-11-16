Seniors enjoy nautical themed event in Port Hardy

Seniors enjoying the nautical themed event on Thursday, Nov. 10. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) PHSS Grade 12 student Bryce Walkus carries two plates out for the seniors. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) PHSS Grade 12 student Brody stops for a photo after serving lunch. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Rosaline Glynn and Captain Norm Cole. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Seniors enjoying lunch. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Society hosted a nautical themed event on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the seniors centre, where they were finally able to celebrate and gather together indoors without COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“We haven’t had any big indoor events in well over a year,” said President Rosaline Glynn, who noted one of their board members, Ev Rolfe, made all the themed decorations and items on the tables.

The society also had four students from Port Hardy Secondary School on hand to serve lunch to the seniors, which was set up by one of their members whose daughter teaches Grade 12 at the high school.

The seniors had fish and chips for lunch, played nautical bingo, and then wrapped things up with a sing-a-long of some classic sea shanties in the afternoon.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySeniors