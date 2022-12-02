Left to right: Marina Hargrave, the lead for Port Hardy/North Island, and her daughter Park Hargrave. (Submitted photo)

Shoebox project underway in the North Island until early December

The Campbell River Shoebox Project Holiday Drive is in full swing in Campbell River and Port Hardy/North Island until Dec. 7. We have returned to collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes valuing $50 for local women in need after two years of providing gift cards during the pandemic.

The goal this year is to provide 575 Gift-filled Shoeboxes to vulnerable women in our community; 455 for women in Campbell River and 120 for women in Port Hardy/North Island.

Here’s how you can help:

Drop off decorated Shoeboxes ($50 value) until Wednesday, Dec. 7:

In Campbell River: Coastal Community Credit Union (Discovery Harbour), La Tee Da Lingerie (Shoppers Row), or Coho Books (Willow Point).

In Port Hardy: North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society (Beverly Parnham Way).

Visit the Campbell River page of The Shoebox Project website at www.shoeboxproject.com for more information including what to include and not include in a Shoebox gift, as well as how to create a Virtual Shoebox or donate online. In Port Hardy you can reach Marina at 250-230-7598.

