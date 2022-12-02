Shoebox project underway in the North Island until early December

The Campbell River Shoebox Project Holiday Drive is in full swing in Campbell River and Port Hardy/North Island until Dec. 7. We have returned to collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes valuing $50 for local women in need after two years of providing gift cards during the pandemic.
The goal this year is to provide 575 Gift-filled Shoeboxes to vulnerable women in our community; 455 for women in Campbell River and 120 for women in Port Hardy/North Island.
Here’s how you can help:
Drop off decorated Shoeboxes ($50 value) until Wednesday, Dec. 7:
In Campbell River: Coastal Community Credit Union (Discovery Harbour), La Tee Da Lingerie (Shoppers Row), or Coho Books (Willow Point).
In Port Hardy: North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society (Beverly Parnham Way).
Visit the Campbell River page of The Shoebox Project website at www.shoeboxproject.com for more information including what to include and not include in a Shoebox gift, as well as how to create a Virtual Shoebox or donate online. In Port Hardy you can reach Marina at 250-230-7598.
